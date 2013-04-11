2 year warranty
Discontinued
Elegant HDMI LED display for Full HD entertainment
This elegant, 224EL2 HDMI Full HD Multimedia LED display with stylish SmartTouch controls is ready to immerse you in the gaming and movie world
54.6cm/21.5" E-line
Full HD
A sleek, elegant design look that complements home furnishings in any room.
SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon based GUI monitor control software. This allows user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Color, Brightness, screen calibration, Multi-media, ID management, etc with the mouse.
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
4.7
of 5
9
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
graysongreen
11/04/2013
United Kingdom
Great value monitor with everything you need
I use this monitor every working day and it has transformed my daily routine by providing an easy to use, crystal-clear worktop. I also use it for movies and tv catch-up so all in all it is excellent value.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI
LESBIGBO
09/04/2013
United Kingdom
spledid picture qualit
Hi HAVE FOUND THIS MONITOR DO GOOD I NO LONGER WATCH MOVIES ON THE LARGER TV WATCH ON HERE INSTEAD aLSO HAVE STARTED ONLINE GAMING SO MUCH BETTER
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI
WrinklyRocker
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
Smart Monitor
Nice sleek smooth design, Great picture, Simply the bestist monitor I've ever owned or used.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 234EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 234EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch