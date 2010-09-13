2 year warranty
Discontinued
225P2EB/00
World’s first PowerSensor display saves energy
Eco-friendly, EPEAT Gold certified Philips Professional 225P2 display with intelligent PowerSensor detects user presence and adjusts power consumption saving up to 80% of energy bills!
22'' (55.9 cm) P-line
WSXGA+
PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if user is present and automatically reduces monitor brightness when user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 80 percent and prolonging monitor life.
Philips EPEAT GOLD certified monitors ensure protection for human health and environment, and are highly energy efficient ensuring low emissions of climate changing green house gases. EPEAT program helps purchasers evaluate, compare and select Monitors based on 51 environmental criteria supported by US EPA. GOLD certification ensures that at least 30% of plastic used is Post Consumer Resin, which ensures reduction in use of toxic and hazardous materials. EPEAT Gold is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit www.epeat.net for registration status in your country.
In line with Philips' commitment to "Sense and Simplicity" we enable you to make a responsible choice to switch OFF your monitor at any given time. At the touch of a single ON/OFF button which is conveniently located at the back of the monitor, the monitors' energy consumption is reduced to Zero. In the OFF mode, the monitor is completely cut off from AC power and thereby reducing your carbon footprint even further.
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