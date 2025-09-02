2 year warranty
Discontinued
Stylish, Slim display for an engaging experience
With a Slim, Stylish design the new generation 226C2 Full HD display with 2ms SmartResponse, stylish SmartTouch controls is ready to engage you in the Gaming and Movie world
21.5" (54.6 cm) C-line
Full HD
Enjoy crisp and crystal clear picture quality to give your audience a truly memorable visual experience. Your viewers will be treated to unsurpassed video, with an amazing color gamut and the sharpest pictures around.
new range of Philips monitors use the latest new generation Slim CCFL or LED, thereby allowing designs to be much more slimmer than previous generation. Slim looks not only allow the monitors to look asthetically pleasing, but also saves space on the desk!!
SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon based GUI monitor control software. This allows user to fine-tune a wide amount of parameters of the monitor like PowerSensor, Expanded ECO mode, Laptop support with dual monitor plug in, Multi-media, DisplayPort support, Color, Brightness, screen calibration, audio, etc with the mouse. it even gives out detailed ID description of the monitor for inventory management.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Hurricks
02/09/2025
United Kingdom
A handy little tin
I've used this product several times over the past few weeks from making cup cakes to cooking ratatouille and focaccia bread. Easy to clean and easy to load up before placing into the basket of my airfryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airfryer Accessory Baking Kit XL
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airfryer Accessory Baking Kit XL
Sandy
18/08/2025
United Kingdom
Very useful
Glad i bought this set but i have not tried the individual cases yet
This review was made for Airfryer Accessory Baking Kit XL
This review was made for Airfryer Accessory Baking Kit XL