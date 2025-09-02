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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

BrillianceLCD monitor with 2ms

226C2SB/00

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Stylish, Slim display for an engaging experience

With a Slim, Stylish design the new generation 226C2 Full HD display with 2ms SmartResponse, stylish SmartTouch controls is ready to engage you in the Gaming and Movie world

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Stylish, Slim display for an engaging experience

  • 21.5" (54.6 cm) C-line

  • Full HD

Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p resolution

Enjoy crisp and crystal clear picture quality to give your audience a truly memorable visual experience. Your viewers will be treated to unsurpassed video, with an amazing color gamut and the sharpest pictures around.

Slim design for modern looks

new range of Philips monitors use the latest new generation Slim CCFL or LED, thereby allowing designs to be much more slimmer than previous generation. Slim looks not only allow the monitors to look asthetically pleasing, but also saves space on the desk!!

Easy display performance tuning with SmartControl Premium

SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon based GUI monitor control software. This allows user to fine-tune a wide amount of parameters of the monitor like PowerSensor, Expanded ECO mode, Laptop support with dual monitor plug in, Multi-media, DisplayPort support, Color, Brightness, screen calibration, audio, etc with the mouse. it even gives out detailed ID description of the monitor for inventory management.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

02/09/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A handy little tin

I've used this product several times over the past few weeks from making cup cakes to cooking ratatouille and focaccia bread. Easy to clean and easy to load up before placing into the basket of my airfryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Airfryer Accessory Baking Kit XL

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Airfryer Accessory Baking Kit XL

18/08/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very useful

Glad i bought this set but i have not tried the individual cases yet

This review was made for Airfryer Accessory Baking Kit XL

This review was made for Airfryer Accessory Baking Kit XL

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