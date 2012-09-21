ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

LED monitor

226V3LSB/00

4.3

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors

This attractive, slim display is a delight to use. Essential features like SmartContrast that ensures rich bright images makes it a great choice!

See all benefits

Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors

  • V Line

  • 21.5" (54.6 cm)

LED technology for natural colors

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

Energy Star for energy efficiency and low power consumption

Energy Star is a US EPA sponsored energy efficiency program also adopted by many other countries. Energy Star certification ensures that you are buying a product which meets the latest power efficiency standards which operates with maximum power efficiency at all operational levels. New Philips monitors are certified for Energy Star 5.0 specifications and meet or exceed the standard. For example, in sleep mode Energy Star 5.0 requires less than 1watt power consumption, whereas Philips monitors consume less than 0.5watts. Further details can be obtained from www.energystar.gov

SmartContrast 10000000:1 for incredible rich black details

You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

21/09/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

philips led monitor 236v3lsb

VERY GOOD PICTURE QUALITY, VERY SMOOTH. WELL BUILT. HD PICTURE GREAT. IF YOU WANT A GOOD MONITOR, LOOK NO FURTHER.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 236V3LSB LED monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 236V3LSB LED monitor

20/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great monitor for the money

This monitor gives the best value for the money. Provides full HD quality picture in 23" diagonal for less than 140 euros.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 236V3LSB LED monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 236V3LSB LED monitor

17/05/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Decent but suffers edge bleed

I can't really complain about this screen considering the price I paid for it; putting this aside to be critical however, I'd say it's 'okay', but certainly not brilliant. First impressions from watching 'Avatar' on blu-ray were good. The panel is very clear, the screen is a really nice size and there's no substantial motion jitter. Viewing angles are also good with negligible image deterioration over the viewing axis. With this out the way, this monitor would be excellent if it wasn't for the backlight bleed, something I hoped was a thing of the past. The panel itself suffers from bad bleed along the edges of the panel which is still visible with the brightness turned down. If you plan on watching a lot of dark movies; I'd give this screen a miss as the glowing edges can be a little distracting. Further, whilst the contrast seems pretty good with decent blacks and nice enough colours, there's an odd 'washed' appearance about the screen on the desktop and a slight blue-hint which colour temperature options don't seem to be able to rescue. On that note, the OSD controls are incredibly basic and a little frustrating to use with a confusing order of buttons. Outside these issues however, the V-line 23 is still a good screen. One thing I will say is that it can crank out VERY bright images. It's also typically slim like a LED screen; though this does mean it wobbles if you knock your desk.

This review was made for 236V3LSB LED monitor

This review was made for 236V3LSB LED monitor

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.