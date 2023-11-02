2 year warranty
Discontinued
226V4LAB/00
Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors
Enjoy vivid LED pictures with this attractive, glossy design display. Equipped with stereo speakers and SmartControl lite, it’s a great choice!
V Line
21.5" (54.6 cm)
The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent like Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colors.
Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.
5.0
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Miki iz Nisa
02/11/2023
United Kingdom
Great
10 years of using with out any isue. Philips makes monitors the best.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight
Date of Use 2021-11-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight
Date of Use 2021-11-02
JamesB
20/12/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
A perfect monitor
On opening the box first impressions were very positive with the size of the screen and ease of setup. Once connected the screen is just perfect and a pleasure to view. Not much more I can really say.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 220V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 220V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight
Pag3s
26/10/2013
United Kingdom
Overall
Bright Sharp picture, and a nice simple design Good value speaskers very tinny.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight