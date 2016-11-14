2 year warranty
Discontinued
226V6QSB6/00
Great LED images in vivid colors
Enjoy crisp vivid images slim Philips display. Equipped with SmartContrast that ensures rich bright images makes it a great choice!
V Line
22 (21.5" / 54.6 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
AH-IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, AH-IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
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