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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

LCD monitor

226V6QSB6/00

Great LED images in vivid colors

Enjoy crisp vivid images slim Philips display. Equipped with SmartContrast that ensures rich bright images makes it a great choice!

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Great LED images in vivid colors

  • V Line

  • 22 (21.5" / 54.6 cm diag.)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

AH-IPS display gives awesome images with wide viewing angles

AH-IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, AH-IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

VESA mount allows for flexibility

Low power consumption saves energy bills

Technical Specifications

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