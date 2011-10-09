2 year warranty
Discontinued
Ultra slim LED display. Simply stunning.
With an ultra slim design and technologies that delivery sharp vivid colors, the Philips Blade LED display is a new level cool sophistication
Blade
21.5" (54.6 cm)
C-line
New range of Philips monitors use the latest new generation Slim CCFL or LED, thereby allowing designs to be much more slimmer than previous generation. Slim looks not only allow the monitors to look asthetically pleasing, but also saves space on the desk!!
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
Turbo modes turns on over drive circuit for best response time, reduce jaggy edges for fast moving objects on screen, enhance contrast ratio for bright and dark scheme, this profile delivers the best gaming and movie experience.
4.7
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Ploughman
09/10/2011
United Kingdom
Slimline LED Monitor
Very pleased with my purchase,I am amazed how slim the monitor is. Full HD screen Brilliant colours ,easy to set up. I use it with my laptop
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 234CL2SB LED Monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 234CL2SB LED Monitor
motiffmedia
09/10/2011
United Kingdom
Slimline LED Monitor
Very pleased with my purchase,I am amazed how slim the monitor is. Full HD screen Brilliant colours ,easy to set up. I use it with my laptop
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 234CL2SB LED Monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 234CL2SB LED Monitor
yllibyob
18/10/2011
United Kingdom
Ease of use/plug n play
Excellent picture quality. Easy to set-up and use. It's plug n play without issues.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 239CL2SB LED Monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 239CL2SB LED Monitor