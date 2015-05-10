2 year warranty
Discontinued
240V5QDSB/00
Great LED images in vivid colors
Enjoy vibrant pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and SmartControl lite, it’s a great choice!
V Line
24 (23.8" / 60.5 cm diag.)
IPS-ADS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS-ADS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.
SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.
Reviews
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
HDMI cables vary depending on region and models.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse