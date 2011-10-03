2 year warranty
Discontinued
241E1SB/00
Big Full-HD display for great viewing experience
Enjoy more with this attractive 16:9 Full HD 1080p quality display ! With DVI and VGA inputs, Auto format, SmartContrast and Glossy finish, the 241E1 is a compelling choice for all your needs
61 cm (24") w E-line
1920x1080 Full HD
Enjoy crisp and crystal clear picture quality to give your audience a truly memorable visual experience. Your viewers will be treated to unsurpassed video, with an amazing color gamut and the sharpest pictures around.
An aspect ratio is an expression of a video image's width compared to its height. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition television and European digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means outstanding game and video display without bars at top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.
On-Off response time is the period required for a liquid crystal cell to go from active (black) to inactive (white) and back to active (black) again. It is measured in milliseconds. Faster is better: Lower response time means faster transitions and, therefore, results in fewer visible image artifacts in the display of transition of texts and graphics. On-Off response time is a more important measure in the display of business content like documents, graphs and photos.
4.5
of 5
4
Reviews
Sarandraith
03/10/2011
United Kingdom
An elegant design and top-quality 24" HD Monitor
I have been using the Philips 244E1SB monitor for a while now, every day of work. It has never once failed to fulfil its' features, functionality or display requirements, even with multiple inputs to compete with the use it takes. We ordered three for our small team and they have not failed to impress us or co-workers with how impressive they deal with a variety of outputs.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch
AlexEcnom
31/03/2011
United Kingdom
Great monitor!
I recently purchased this monitor and used it quite a bit in this short time. Looks and feels very good quality make. Quality of image is brilliant (I have used VGA and DVI connections - only VGA cable included - have not used HDMI yet). Very good response rate. Sleek design (looks a lot more expensive). Smartouch buttons are cool. Speakers are very good for everyday PC use - I suggest you use an external system if you want to listen to music. The whole monitor including base is really light. What can I say, I'm really pleased with my purchase. I hope it continues like that.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch
gasolin
17/04/2012
United Kingdom
If you don't have problems whit this screen your getting a good screen
I had terrible blue bleeding all around the screen and had bougt a dvi cable where dvi failed on the screen not even 14 days after i started to use it, generally a good picture out of the box (hasn't adjusted the picture to my preferences, less then 14 days after i startede to use it), didn't i had those 2 problems i wouldn't have returned it and would still use it
This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch
This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch