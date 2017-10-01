2 year warranty
243V5LHAB5/56
Great LED images in vivid colors
Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and stereo speakers, it’s a great choice!
V Line
24 (23.6" / 59.9 cm diag.)
Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.
A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.
An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).
Reviews
Response time value equal to SmartResponse