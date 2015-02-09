2 year warranty
Discontinued
243V5QHSBA/69
Great LED images in vivid colors
Enjoy vibrant pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and SmartControl lite, it’s a great choice!
V Line
23.6" / 59.9 cm
SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.
Reviews
HDMI cables vary depending on region and models.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse