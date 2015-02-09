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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

243V5QHSBA/69

Great LED images in vivid colors

Enjoy vibrant pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and SmartControl lite, it’s a great choice!

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Great LED images in vivid colors

  • V Line

  • 23.6" / 59.9 cm

SmartContrast for rich black details

SmartContrast for rich black details

SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

Compact design saves space

VESA mount allows for flexibility

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. HDMI cables vary depending on region and models.

  2. Response time value equal to SmartResponse