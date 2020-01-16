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Full HD LCD monitor

243V7QSB/01

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Vivid, crisp images, from edge-to-edge

A perfect all around display with stunning images that stretch from edge-to edge, made easy on the eyes, in a compact slim design.

See all benefits

Vivid, crisp images, from edge-to-edge

  • V Line

  • 24 (23.8" / 60.5 cm diag.)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

SmartContrast for rich black details

SmartContrast for rich black details

SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.

SmartImage presets for easy optimized image settings

SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

16/01/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

1st class pc monitor

It looks good on my work desk great depth of colour easy to set up.photos and graphics look great on this monitor

Pros

Very good price

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273V7QSB Full HD LCD monitor

Date of Use 2018-12-16

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273V7QSB Full HD LCD monitor

Date of Use 2018-12-16

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