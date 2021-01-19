2 year warranty
246E9QDSB/56
Stunning color, stylish design
The Philips E line monitor features stylish design with extraordinary picture performance. A narrow border Full HD display with Ultra Wide-Color brings you to real true-to-life visuals. Enjoy superior viewing in a stylish design.
E Line
24 (23.8" / 60.5 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colors for a more brilliant picture. Ultra Wide-Color wider "color gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring, media entertainment, images, and even productivity more alive and vivid colors from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.
IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.
3.5
of 5
6
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
VJafa
19/01/2021
United Kingdom
Excellent monitor!
I've purchased it 2 days ago and I'm very satisfied. The colours, image quality are perfect with HDMI connection and the stand looks luxurious. Simply the best.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 246E9QDSB LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Date of Use 2020-12-19
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 246E9QDSB LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Date of Use 2020-12-19
04/04/2020
United Kingdom
Mr. Jezza
This product is exactly as described, good for games and photos. Only one down are internal speakers.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 276E9QDSB LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Date of Use 2019-04-04
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 276E9QDSB LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Date of Use 2019-04-04
TGCNathan
30/01/2019
United Kingdom
Great monitor! Works well!
This is a bargained priced monitor with a built in speaker! Great value for money!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226E9QDSB LCD monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226E9QDSB LCD monitor
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
The maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
The monitor may look different from feature images.