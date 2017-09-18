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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Full HD LCD monitor

253V7LJAB/01

Vivid, crisp images, from edge-to-edge

A perfect all around display with stunning images that stretch from edge-to edge, made easy on the eyes, in a compact slim design.

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Vivid, crisp images, from edge-to-edge

  • V Line

  • 25 (24.5" / 62.2 cm diag.)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

SmartConnect with DisplayPort, HDMI and VGA connections

With a plethora of connectivity, these Philips displays come equipped with multi connections like VGA, Display Port, universal HDMI connector, enabling you to enjoy high resolution uncompressed video and audio content. USB connections ensures that you can have super speed data transfers while having global connectivity. Regardless of what source you use, you can rest assured that this Philips display will ensure your investment is not made obsolete any time soon!

Narrow border display for a seamless appearance

The new Philips displays feature ultra-narrow borders which allow for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setup like gaming, graphic design and professional applications, the ultra-narrow border display gives you the feeling of using one large display.

SmartContrast for rich black details

SmartContrast for rich black details

SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  2. The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.