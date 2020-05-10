2 year warranty
258B6QUEB/56
Simplify your connections
Simple USB-C connection and crystal-clear IPS images. The Philips B line monitor with USB-C connector allows simple notebook docking via one cable for fast data and video to a crystal-clear QHD IPS display, and even notebook charging.
B Line
25" (63.4 cm)
2560 x 1440 (QHD)
SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!
IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle - even in 90 degree Pivot mode! Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
These Philips screens deliver Crystalclear, Quad HD 2560x1440 or 2560x1080 pixel images. Utilizing high performance panels with high density pixel count, enabled by high bandwidth sources, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, using 3D graphic applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will give you Crystalclear images.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
cscape
10/05/2020
United Kingdom
Excellent, clear plug and play!
It needs just one USB-C wire to connect and it charges my Mac too!
Pros
Great value
This review was made for Brilliance 258B6QUEB LCD monitor with USB-C Dock
Date of Use 2020-01-10
This review was made for Brilliance 258B6QUEB LCD monitor with USB-C Dock
Date of Use 2020-01-10
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode
Activities such as screen sharing, on-line streaming video and audio over the Internet can impact your network performance. Your hardware, network bandwidth and its performance will determine overall audio and video quality.
For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.
If your Ethernet connection seems slow, please enter OSD menu and select USB 3.0 or higher version which can support the LAN speed to 1G.
EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
The notebook, keyboard, mouse as shown are for illustration purpose only, not included in the product.
The monitor may look different from feature images.