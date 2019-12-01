2 year warranty
271V8W/56
Vivid, crisp images beyond boundaries
Philips V line wide-view monitor gives viewing beyond boundaries, great value with essential features. Adaptive-Sync delivers smooth video display. Features like anti-glare, LowBlue mode, and flicker-free for easy-on-the eyes.
V Line
27" (68.6 cm)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.
Experience improved comfort and readability when reading long, text-heavy documents. EasyRead Mode creates a paper-like viewing experience that’s gentler on your eyes by adjusting your display’s colors and zoom levels which simulate the feeling of reading on real paper—right on your digital display.
Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.
Reviews
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
The maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
The monitor may look different from feature images.