ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Primary image

LCD monitor

271V8/56

3

| (2) Reviews

Vivid, crisp images beyond boundaries

Philips V line wide-view monitor gives viewing beyond boundaries, great value with essential features. Adaptive-Sync delivers smooth video display. Features like anti-glare, LowBlue mode, and flicker-free for easy-on-the eyes.

See all benefits

Vivid, crisp images beyond boundaries

  • V Line

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

SmartContrast for rich black details

SmartContrast for rich black details

SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

Compact design saves space

Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

2

Reviews

5
4
2
1

28/06/2020

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

I love philips

I am not able to download youtube on smart tv please how I dis appeare this caption

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 221V8 LCD monitor

Date of Use 2020-02-28

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 221V8 LCD monitor

Date of Use 2020-02-28

11/06/2020

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

it was fair in price

I would change the monitor if I had the chance, the design is cool, picture quality is not that good

Pros

Fair price

Cons

Colors are not saturated, no speakers.

This review was made for 271V8 LCD monitor

Date of Use 2020-05-11

This review was made for 271V8 LCD monitor

Date of Use 2020-05-11

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. The maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  4. The monitor may look different from feature images.