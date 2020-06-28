2 year warranty
271V8/56
Vivid, crisp images beyond boundaries
Philips V line wide-view monitor gives viewing beyond boundaries, great value with essential features. Adaptive-Sync delivers smooth video display. Features like anti-glare, LowBlue mode, and flicker-free for easy-on-the eyes.
V Line
27" (68.6 cm)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.
Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.
3.0
of 5
2
Reviews
28/06/2020
Saudi Arabia
I love philips
I am not able to download youtube on smart tv please how I dis appeare this caption
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221V8 LCD monitor
Date of Use 2020-02-28
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221V8 LCD monitor
Date of Use 2020-02-28
Omaru
11/06/2020
Saudi Arabia
it was fair in price
I would change the monitor if I had the chance, the design is cool, picture quality is not that good
Pros
Fair price
Cons
Colors are not saturated, no speakers.
This review was made for 271V8 LCD monitor
Date of Use 2020-05-11
This review was made for 271V8 LCD monitor
Date of Use 2020-05-11
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
The maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
The monitor may look different from feature images.