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Full HD LCD monitor

273V7QDAB/01

4.1

| (20) Reviews | 82% recommend this product

Vivid, crisp images, from edge-to-edge

A perfect all around display with stunning images that stretch from edge-to edge, made easy on the eyes, in a compact slim design.

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Vivid, crisp images, from edge-to-edge

  • V Line

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

VESA mount allows for flexibility

VESA mount allows for flexibility

SmartImage presets for easy optimized image settings

SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!

EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

Experience improved comfort and readability when reading long, text-heavy documents. EasyRead Mode creates a paper-like viewing experience that’s gentler on your eyes by adjusting your display’s colors and zoom levels which simulate the feeling of reading on real paper—right on your digital display.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

20

Reviews

82%

recommend this product

3

04/08/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

very nice screen

i find that when moving the screen i get a black screen don't know what that's all about but it is still a nice screen

Pros

nice clear screen

Cons

screen goes black when moving it

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273V7QDAB Full HD LCD monitor

Date of Use 2023-07-04

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273V7QDAB Full HD LCD monitor

Date of Use 2023-07-04

18/01/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Products has great

For me work excellence. Installed original driver. work great in HDMI and WGA mode.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 243V7QDAB Full HD LCD monitor

Date of Use 2021-12-18

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 243V7QDAB Full HD LCD monitor

Date of Use 2021-12-18

08/07/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great big monitor with good sound

Nice monitor, wakes quickly from sleep, has decent image quality and colour. Sound is good for video conferencing. Good price

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273V7QDAB Full HD LCD monitor

Date of Use 2020-07-08

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273V7QDAB Full HD LCD monitor

Date of Use 2020-07-08

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. The maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse