2 year warranty
276E8VJSB/56
Magnificent view in an elegant design
Philips 27” 4K UHD monitor gives ultra-clear picture quality. 4K UHD with wide-view delivers same ultimate clarity and life-like visuals from any front angle view. Flicker-free reduces eye fatigue after long use.
E Line
27" (68.6 cm)
3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
These Philips displays utilize high performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, using 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.
IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
The new Philips displays feature ultra-narrow borders which allow for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setup like gaming, graphic design and professional applications, the ultra-narrow border display gives you the feeling of using one large display.
3.7
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Greytop
25/12/2023
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
This monitor has a great display
Specification and price, also looked at reviews posted online.
Pros
Absolutley first class display
Cons
A bit dissapointed as my new Mac M2 Mini boots up and the display goes into standby mode before it gets a video signal, I start the Mini, then 5 seconds later switch mains on the display and all OK. Perhaps I have been used to an Apple Mac for too long, (over ten years) but I will still give the monitor 5 stars.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 276E8VJSB 4K Ultra HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2022-11-25
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 276E8VJSB 4K Ultra HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2022-11-25
Splodgy
14/10/2023
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Fine monitor for CAD
I chose this monitor when I replaced my desktop PC and associated devices. Apart from general use I was looking for a monitor that was good for CAD/CAM software, which I use a lot. I read a review citing best monitors for CAD and this was on the list. So I bought one and I was not disappointed. It's a very nice monitor for AutoCAD and Fusion 360.
Pros
Good sized screen, small frame, high resolution, easy colour temperature adjustment for low light. Great price.
Cons
None so far
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 276E8VJSB 4K Ultra HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2023-09-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 276E8VJSB 4K Ultra HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2023-09-14
sned
11/03/2022
United Kingdom
Panel Failure
After using for 1 year the panel has failed and I am now getting a Horizontal Pixel line constantly flickering on the screen.
Cons
Faulty
This review was made for 276E8VJSB 4K Ultra HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2021-09-11
This review was made for 276E8VJSB 4K Ultra HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2021-09-11
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
The monitor may look different from feature images.