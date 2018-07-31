2 year warranty
Discontinued
327E8QJAB/89
Expand your experience
Expand your viewing experience with this big Philips display. This wide-view 32" Full HD display delivers expansive viewing experience with crisp picture details.
E Line
32 (31.5" / 80 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. With the new Philips monitor it doesn't have to be. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with AMD FreeSync™ technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.
4.7
of 5
6
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
milanchek
31/07/2018
United Kingdom
Great value for money
I will gladly recommend this product. Awesome resolution, colors, design, I suffered renaissance buying this monitor.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 278E8QJAB Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 278E8QJAB Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
TheConsultant
23/01/2018
United Kingdom
beyond my expectation
Perfect screen, great resolution and design, easy to set it up and connect it, very comfortable to eyes ... I can work more longer now without having tired eyes or headache ... it's definitely better than flat screen and it inspired me to buy a 52 " curved screen UDH TV. Thank you Philips & PC/Curry store
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 278E8QJAB Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 278E8QJAB Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
workingranny
23/01/2018
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
beyond my expectation
Perfect screen, great resolution and design, easy to set it up and connect it, very comfortable to eyes ... I can work more longer now without having tired eyes or headache ... it's definitely better than flat screen and it inspired me to buy a 52 " curved screen UDH TV. Thank you Philips & PC/Curry store
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 278E8QJAB Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 278E8QJAB Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
The monitor may look different from feature images.