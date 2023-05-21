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2 year warranty

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MonitorFull HD LCD monitor

32E1N3100LA/89

Collaboration, Simplified.

The cable management setup of this monitor facilitates a neat working environment through a singular HDMI Cable. Through this cable, high-quality digital media can be transmitted and heard through its top-notch, built-in speaker system.

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Collaboration, Simplified.

  • 3000 series

  • 32 (31.5" / 80 cm diag.)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, movies, gaming, and demanding graphical applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.

16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.

1ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp image and smooth gameplay

1ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp image and smooth gameplay

MPRT (motion picture response time) is more intuitive way to describe the response time, which directly refers the duration from seeing blurry noise to clean and crisp images. Philips gaming monitor with 1 ms MPRT effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivers shaper and precise visuals to enhance gaming experience. Best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. The maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.

  2. For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  4. MPRT is to adjust brightness for blur reduction, so cannot adjust brightness while MPRT is turned on. To reduce motion blur, LED backlight will strobe synchronously with screen refresh, which may cause noticeable brightness change.

  5. MPRT is gaming-optimized mode. Turn on MPRT may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn off when you are not using the gaming function.

  6. NTSC Area based on CIE1976

  7. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  8. The monitor may look different from feature images.