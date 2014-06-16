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2 year warranty

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4000 seriesUltra Slim LED TV

32PFL4008S/40

Pure Entertainment

Enjoy crisp, clear pictures with the Philips 4008 series LED TV powered by Digital Crystal Clear. This series combines vivid images, great sound and a minimalist TV design. Take one home for a memorable viewing experience.

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Experience Ultra Slim LED TV

Pure Entertainment

  • 81 cm (32")

  • HDTV

Two HDMI input for integrated connectivity

Two HDMI input for integrated connectivity

Avoid cable clutter with a single cable to carry both picture and audio signals from your devices to your TV. HDMI uses uncompressed signals, ensuring the highest quality from source to screen.

100Hz Perfect Motion Rate (PMR) for clear motion sharpness

100Hz Perfect Motion Rate (PMR) for clear motion sharpness

For picture movement that looks precise, smooth and natural, Philips created PMR—our standard for measuring moving image sharpness. Perfect Motion Rate is the combined result of our unique video processing, number of frames per second and refresh rate of each frame, perfection in dimming capabilities, and backlighting technology. A higher PMR number contributes to higher contrast and better motion clarity—which means a superior image for you.

Digital Crystal Clear to enhance picture quality

Enjoy extremely clear pictures from any source. This package of picture innovations digitally adjusts and optimizes picture quality to optimal contrast, color and sharpness levels.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.

  2. EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.