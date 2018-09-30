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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front Product Photograph
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Remote Control Photograph
  • Connector Side Drawing
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Remote Control Photograph
  • Connector Side Drawing

4000 seriesSlim LED TV

32PHT4002/40

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Slim LED TV

The stylish design of the Philips 4000 Series with Digital Crystal Clear brings great value to your home. Enjoy its HD picture quality with Perfect Motion Rate and clear sound for an effortless entertainment experience.

See all benefits

With Digital Crystal Clear

Slim LED TV

  • 80 cm (32")

  • LED TV

  • DVB-T/C/S/S2

Digital Crystal Clear for precision you’ll want to share

For natural looking pictures from any source, Philips created Digital Crystal Clear. Whether you’re indulging in your favorite shows, movies, the news, or are simply having a few friends over for a night in, you'll enjoy it all in optimal contrast, color and sharpness.

LED TV for images with incredible contrast

With LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption and beautiful lines combined with high brightness, incredible contrast and vibrant colors.

Picture Performance Index improves every viewing element

Picture Performance Index improves every viewing element

Picture Performance Index combines Philips display technology and advanced picture processing engines to improve the elements of perception: sharpness, motion, contrast and color. No matter the source, you’ll always enjoy razor sharp pictures with incredible detail and depth, the deepest blacks, the brightest whites, and the most vivid, brilliant colors as well as natural, lifelike skin tones every time.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

30/09/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good item bought thru Lazada

Happy with the product.Happy with the design and the way it look.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 4000 series 32PHT4002 Slim LED TV

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 4000 series 32PHT4002 Slim LED TV

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Disclaimers

  1. Energy consumption in kWh per year, based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.

  2. The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.

  3. (Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.