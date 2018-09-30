2 year warranty
32PHT4002/40
Slim LED TV
The stylish design of the Philips 4000 Series with Digital Crystal Clear brings great value to your home. Enjoy its HD picture quality with Perfect Motion Rate and clear sound for an effortless entertainment experience.
80 cm (32")
LED TV
DVB-T/C/S/S2
For natural looking pictures from any source, Philips created Digital Crystal Clear. Whether you’re indulging in your favorite shows, movies, the news, or are simply having a few friends over for a night in, you'll enjoy it all in optimal contrast, color and sharpness.
With LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption and beautiful lines combined with high brightness, incredible contrast and vibrant colors.
Picture Performance Index combines Philips display technology and advanced picture processing engines to improve the elements of perception: sharpness, motion, contrast and color. No matter the source, you’ll always enjoy razor sharp pictures with incredible detail and depth, the deepest blacks, the brightest whites, and the most vivid, brilliant colors as well as natural, lifelike skin tones every time.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
SimonLoh
30/09/2018
United Kingdom
Good item bought thru Lazada
Happy with the product.Happy with the design and the way it look.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4000 series 32PHT4002 Slim LED TV
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4000 series 32PHT4002 Slim LED TV
Energy consumption in kWh per year, based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
(Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.