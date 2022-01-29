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Business MonitorCurved UltraWide LCD display

345B1C/89

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

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The Philips B line 34" curved UltraWide display gives wrap-around view of your work. A crystalclear WQHD display and ergonomic stand design make for optimal working conditions. Eye comfort features with TUV certified to reduce eye fatigue.

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  • B Line

  • 34" (86.36 cm)

  • 3440 x 1440 (WQHD)

CrystalClear images with UltraWide QHD 3440 x 1440 pixels

CrystalClear images with UltraWide QHD 3440 x 1440 pixels

These Philips screens deliver CrystalClear, UltraWide Quad HD 3440 x 1440 pixel images. Utilizing high performance panels with high-density pixel count, 178/178 wide viewing angles, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. The UltraWide 21:9 format enables more productivity with more room for side-by-side comparisons and more viewable spreadsheet columns. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays delivers CrystalClear images.

MultiView enables simultaneous dual connection and view

MultiView enables simultaneous dual connection and view

With the ultra-high resolution Philips MultiView display you can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multi-tasking.

Effortlessly smooth action with Adaptive-Sync technology

Effortlessly smooth action with Adaptive-Sync technology

Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with Adaptive-Sync technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

29/01/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Absolutely love it!

It's amazing, I really can't fault it at all. Great resolution and screen, low blue light mode, fully adjustable (tilt, swivel, height) + great adjustable range, very sturdy monitor base, easy use menu, absolutely loving it!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Business Monitor 345B1C Curved UltraWide LCD display

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Business Monitor 345B1C Curved UltraWide LCD display

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Disclaimers

  1. Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm

  2. The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  4. NTSC Area based on CIE1976

  5. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  6. Adobe RGB Coverage based on CIE1976

  7. Cannot support HDMI 1 vs HDMI 2 for PIP/PBP at the same time

  8. The monitor may look different from feature images.