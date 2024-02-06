2 year warranty
34M2C7600MV/89
Gaming beyond innovation
Enjoy the precision and accuracy brought by Evnia WQHD VA gaming monitor. Get fully immersed in the outstanding visuals with rich colors and high contrast, alongside the new dimension to your viewing experience with the innovative Ambiglow.
Evnia 7000
34" (86.36 cm)
3440 x 1440 (WQHD)
Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro provides the true HDR gaming experience: a combination of smooth gaming at peak performance, and exceptional high dynamic range visuals while still maintaining low latency.
You play intense, competitive gaming. You demand display with lag free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips display redraws the screen image up-to 165 times per second, effectively faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With 165Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen which shows enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner.
Input lag is the amount of time that elapses between performing an action with connected devices and seeing the result on screen. Low input lag reduces the time delay between entering a command from your devices to monitor, greatly improve on playing twitch-sensitive video games, particularly important to whom plays fast-paced, competitive games.
1.5
of 5
2
Reviews
Leghorse
06/02/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Too many issues
Aesthetically looks nice and it is fantastically bright. But the Ambiglow is barely noticeable. I ended up having to buy Govee lights as I had got rid of my Philips set it replaced. Also can’t have HDR and Adaptive sync on or it flickers. Wish I had got the OLED model.
Pros
Bright, HDR
Cons
Flickers, ambiglow is poor, display setting locked with HDR on
This review was made for Curved Gaming Monitor 34M2C7600MV WQHD gaming monitor
Date of Use 2023-01-06
This review was made for Curved Gaming Monitor 34M2C7600MV WQHD gaming monitor
Date of Use 2023-01-06
Leghorse2
22/02/2024
United Kingdom
non stop issues
after 3 months with this device(re-review), i wouldnt recommend this to an enemy. HDR brightness aside there are so many issues. Ghosting is horrible unable to change any display settings when HDR is on single settings for all inputs multiple power issues literally the worst monitor i have ever owned. please steer clear
Pros
Bright
Cons
everything else
This review was made for Curved Gaming Monitor 34M2C7600MV WQHD gaming monitor
Date of Use 2023-01-22
This review was made for Curved Gaming Monitor 34M2C7600MV WQHD gaming monitor
Date of Use 2023-01-22
Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
Adobe RGB Coverage based on CIE1976
For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.
For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode
The monitor may look different from feature images.