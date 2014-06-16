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2 year warranty

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4000 seriesFull HD Ultra Slim LED TV

42PFL4008S/40

Pure Entertainment

Enjoy crisp, clear pictures with the Philips 4008 series Full HD LED TV powered by Digital Crystal Clear. This series combines vivid images, great sound and a minimalist TV design. Take one home for a memorable viewing experience.

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Experience Ultra Slim LED TV

Pure Entertainment

  • 107cm (42")

  • Full HD 1080p

USB for multimedia playback

USB for multimedia playback

Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port at the side of your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use on screen content browser.

Two HDMI input for integrated connectivity

Two HDMI input for integrated connectivity

Avoid cable clutter with a single cable to carry both picture and audio signals from your devices to your TV. HDMI uses uncompressed signals, ensuring the highest quality from source to screen.

Full HD LED TV—brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

Full HD LED TV—brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

Picture quality matters. Regular HDTVs deliver quality, but you expect the best. Imagine breathtakingly crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast, sharp motion definition, realistic colors and a true to life picture—as well as low power consumption. Well, look no further. Full HD LED delivers more detail than standard HDTVs. And more detail in the image means a more intense viewing experience for you.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.

  2. EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.