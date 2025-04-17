2 year warranty
Refurbished
Dream curls transformation
The Philips StyleCare Prestige Auto Curler automatically makes your dream curls an effortless reality with its innovative smart curling system. Dream curls transformation with 2x more hair in one go*
This product is refurbished and has been tested by our team. Learn more
With smart curling system
2x more hair in one go
Vertical grip
Smart curl guards
Enjoy ultimate styling experience with our smart curling system. The innovative system is a great package of many upgraded features. Fabulous, lasting curls are created at a touch of a button with two auto-rotating smart curl guards. They curl every hair strand like a professional stylist all the while caring for your hair. The clever curl boost technology allows the auto curler to create lasting results at a more caring temperature setting. The device's longer barrel, easy vertical grip and open design that follows the natural flow of your hair help you style perfectly with little effort.
With our auto curler’s 113% more curling surface*, you can now style 2x more hair in one go. Perfect curls just got easy and fast.
The auto curler is held in a natural vertical position with a relaxed grip, making it effortless to create perfectly consistent curls all around your head. The operating buttons are positioned where your grip is so that you can intuitively reach it. The curved, feminine shape of the curling chamber makes it comfortable to curl even closer to your scalp.
4.8
of 5
19
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Mero69
17/04/2025
Saudi Arabia
Part of promotion
smart, time-saving curler that delivers flawless,
The Philips StyleCare Prestige Auto Curler is one of the best styling tools I’ve ever used. From the very first use, I was impressed by how effortlessly it creates beautiful, defined curls. The auto-rotating feature makes styling so much easier and faster—perfect for those who struggle with traditional curling wands or just want to cut down on styling time. It heats up quickly, has multiple temperature and time settings, and the protective design means no more accidental burns. I also appreciate how gentle it is on the hair; the curls come out smooth, shiny, and frizz-free, and they last all day. It’s a great investment if you want salon-quality results at home without the hassle.
Pros
• Easy and intuitive to use • Auto-rotating barrel for even, consistent curls • Curls last all day with minimal frizz • Multiple heat and timer settings for personalized styling • Gentle on hair with less damage • Sleek and high-quality design
Cons
Bulky for travel use
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleCare Prestige BHB876/03 Auto Curler
Date of Use 2024-04-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleCare Prestige BHB876/03 Auto Curler
Date of Use 2024-04-16
Nesrine90
08/03/2023
Saudi Arabia
Part of promotion
Amazing curler
I have always had a hard time curling my hair and this made the task so easy. The curls are very nice and it is light weight. It guides itself. It has beeping sounds to let you know the curl is done. I love it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleCare Prestige BHB876/03 Auto Curler
Date of Use 2022-02-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleCare Prestige BHB876/03 Auto Curler
Date of Use 2022-02-08
Dr. Mero
22/02/2023
Saudi Arabia
Part of promotion
Philips auto curler
Smart curling system - It has a beeping system to indicate time's up Huge barrel for 2x more hair in one go - Ideal for people with thick hair Vertical grip instead of horizontal for better ergonomic hold Smart curl guards - Never again burn your fingers or ears because only the insides of the barrel is heated - which is specially made for your hair! Here's my ratings for this Auto Curler: Efficacy: 5/5 - it can do curls in such a short amount of time! Variety: 4/5 - can't do small curls User Interface: 5/5 - pretty straightforward with good labels Ergonomics: 5/5 - made with the intent of not making our arms feel tired YASSS
Pros
Here's my ratings for this Auto Curler: Efficacy: 5/5 - it can do curls in such a short amount of time! Variety: 4/5 - can't do small curls User Interface: 5/5 - pretty straightforward with good labels Ergonomics: 5/5 - made with the intent of not making our arms feel tired YASSS
Cons
Nothing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleCare Prestige BHB876/03 Auto Curler
Date of Use 2022-10-22
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleCare Prestige BHB876/03 Auto Curler
Date of Use 2022-10-22
vs. Philips HPS940