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2 year warranty

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  • Dream curls transformation
  • Dream curls transformation

Refurbished

StyleCare PrestigeRefurbished Auto Curler

BHB876/00R1

4.8

| (19) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Dream curls transformation

The Philips StyleCare Prestige Auto Curler automatically makes your dream curls an effortless reality with its innovative smart curling system. Dream curls transformation with 2x more hair in one go*

See all benefits

This product is refurbished and has been tested by our team. Learn more

2x more hair in one go*

Dream curls transformation

  • With smart curling system

  • 2x more hair in one go

  • Vertical grip

  • Smart curl guards

Smart curling system for ultimate styling experience

Smart curling system for ultimate styling experience

Enjoy ultimate styling experience with our smart curling system. The innovative system is a great package of many upgraded features. Fabulous, lasting curls are created at a touch of a button with two auto-rotating smart curl guards. They curl every hair strand like a professional stylist all the while caring for your hair. The clever curl boost technology allows the auto curler to create lasting results at a more caring temperature setting. The device's longer barrel, easy vertical grip and open design that follows the natural flow of your hair help you style perfectly with little effort.

Longer barrel to style 2x more hair in one go

Longer barrel to style 2x more hair in one go

With our auto curler’s 113% more curling surface*, you can now style 2x more hair in one go. Perfect curls just got easy and fast.

Vertical grip for easy use

The auto curler is held in a natural vertical position with a relaxed grip, making it effortless to create perfectly consistent curls all around your head. The operating buttons are positioned where your grip is so that you can intuitively reach it. The curved, feminine shape of the curling chamber makes it comfortable to curl even closer to your scalp.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

19

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

17/04/2025

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

smart, time-saving curler that delivers flawless,

The Philips StyleCare Prestige Auto Curler is one of the best styling tools I’ve ever used. From the very first use, I was impressed by how effortlessly it creates beautiful, defined curls. The auto-rotating feature makes styling so much easier and faster—perfect for those who struggle with traditional curling wands or just want to cut down on styling time. It heats up quickly, has multiple temperature and time settings, and the protective design means no more accidental burns. I also appreciate how gentle it is on the hair; the curls come out smooth, shiny, and frizz-free, and they last all day. It’s a great investment if you want salon-quality results at home without the hassle.

Pros

• Easy and intuitive to use • Auto-rotating barrel for even, consistent curls • Curls last all day with minimal frizz • Multiple heat and timer settings for personalized styling • Gentle on hair with less damage • Sleek and high-quality design

Cons

Bulky for travel use

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StyleCare Prestige BHB876/03 Auto Curler

Date of Use 2024-04-16

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StyleCare Prestige BHB876/03 Auto Curler

Date of Use 2024-04-16

08/03/2023

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

Amazing curler

I have always had a hard time curling my hair and this made the task so easy. The curls are very nice and it is light weight. It guides itself. It has beeping sounds to let you know the curl is done. I love it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StyleCare Prestige BHB876/03 Auto Curler

Date of Use 2022-02-08

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StyleCare Prestige BHB876/03 Auto Curler

Date of Use 2022-02-08

22/02/2023

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

Philips auto curler

Smart curling system - It has a beeping system to indicate time's up Huge barrel for 2x more hair in one go - Ideal for people with thick hair Vertical grip instead of horizontal for better ergonomic hold Smart curl guards - Never again burn your fingers or ears because only the insides of the barrel is heated - which is specially made for your hair! Here's my ratings for this Auto Curler: Efficacy: 5/5 - it can do curls in such a short amount of time! Variety: 4/5 - can't do small curls User Interface: 5/5 - pretty straightforward with good labels Ergonomics: 5/5 - made with the intent of not making our arms feel tired YASSS

Pros

Here's my ratings for this Auto Curler: Efficacy: 5/5 - it can do curls in such a short amount of time! Variety: 4/5 - can't do small curls User Interface: 5/5 - pretty straightforward with good labels Ergonomics: 5/5 - made with the intent of not making our arms feel tired YASSS

Cons

Nothing

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StyleCare Prestige BHB876/03 Auto Curler

Date of Use 2022-10-22

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StyleCare Prestige BHB876/03 Auto Curler

Date of Use 2022-10-22

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Disclaimers

  1. vs. Philips HPS940