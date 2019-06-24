2 year warranty
Discontinued
BT150B/00
Pool party. Shower party. Your party.
Wherever. Whenever. This waterproof Bluetooth speaker packs chunky bass into a tiny package and gives you surprisingly big sound. You get eight hours play time and audio-in. From the pool to the shower-make it your kind of party.
Bluetooth
Black
Poolside, lakeside, in the shower. This waterproof IPX7-rated speaker floats and can withstand being submerged in depths of up to 1 m for up to 30 minutes.
The battery gives you 8 hours play time from a full charge. Charging takes around 3 hours, and is easy via the included micro USB cable.
Control the music from buttons on the side of the speaker. Press for play and double-press the volume up/down buttons to skip tracks. The speaker grille has LED lights that glow a steady blue, or flash random colors.
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