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2 year warranty
Landline phones
All series
Cordless phone
Discontinued
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D1401B/90
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My Philips phone shows an “o” when displaying an incoming call.
My Philips phone does not charge or does not give any response.
I hear a hum noise from the Philips handset during a conversation.
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