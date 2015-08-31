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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Cordless phone

D2302B/90

Enjoy the view

The Philips D230 Cordless Phone packs HQ Sound and a large, clear display in a sleek, ergonomic design. Enjoy smart privacy modes, great comfort and sound– all in easy handsfree style.

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Enjoy the view

  • 1.8" display/ white backlight

  • Handset speakerphone

  • 2 handsets

Easy to read 4.6 cm (1.8") display with white backlight

Advanced sound testing & tuning for superb voice quality

We test the sound quality of our DECT phones the same way as high-end headphone manufacturers do. Using an advanced ear simulator, we can accurately re-create the way people actually hear. This helps our acoustic engineers to measure and fine-tune things like frequency response, distortion and overall hearing perception, to create perfect voice reproduction.

Caller ID – so you always know who is calling*

Caller ID – so you always know who is calling*

Sometimes it is good to know who is calling before you answer. And our Caller ID lets you keep track of who is on the other end of the line.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. This feature requires additional subscription of Caller ID service. Please check with your local network operator for details.