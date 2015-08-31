2 year warranty
Discontinued
D2302B/90
Enjoy the view
The Philips D230 Cordless Phone packs HQ Sound and a large, clear display in a sleek, ergonomic design. Enjoy smart privacy modes, great comfort and sound– all in easy handsfree style.
1.8" display/ white backlight
Handset speakerphone
2 handsets
We test the sound quality of our DECT phones the same way as high-end headphone manufacturers do. Using an advanced ear simulator, we can accurately re-create the way people actually hear. This helps our acoustic engineers to measure and fine-tune things like frequency response, distortion and overall hearing perception, to create perfect voice reproduction.
Sometimes it is good to know who is calling before you answer. And our Caller ID lets you keep track of who is on the other end of the line.
Reviews
This feature requires additional subscription of Caller ID service. Please check with your local network operator for details.