2 year warranty
DDL702CAABW/97
More than face unlock
Beyond face unlock, your home security is now remotely visible. Experience touchless entry with 3D facial recognition on DDL702-FVP-7HWS. You can also enjoy real-time remote checking with a door viewer. Elevate your home security today.
3D face unlock
Radar motion detection
4-inch LCD display
With 60mm backset
As you approach the Philips DDL702-FVP-7HWS lock within 1 meter*, it triggers the radar sensor and awakens the facial recognition module. The dual-front cameras simulate human eye imaging, capturing three-dimensional facial features automatically. This enables effective identification of images, videos, makeup, and more, making face unlocking effortless and eliminating the need for manual door opening.
Once the DDL702-FVP-7HWS connects to the network and links with the Home Access App, your phone receives doorbell notifications, entry logs, and lock anomaly alerts via pop-up messages. This allows you to easily keep an eye on your home's entrance from anywhere, offering you peace of mind.
When a visitor rings the doorbell, the door lock promptly notifies the App. By accepting the voice call, you can engage in a two-way voice conversation with the visitor and view your doorstep remotely. Additionally, the door viewer automatically captures photos or records videos when the doorbell is pressed. Even if you don't answer immediately, you can always review visitor information in the message history.
Reviews
App: the DDL702-FVP-7HWS works with the Home Access App.
Cloud storage: only users who have subscribed to the cloud storage service can access historical recorded videos. Otherwise, users will only be able to view high-definition snapshots.
1-meter: the radar sensor's maximum detection distance is 1 meter. The loitering alert is disabled by default but can be activated via the Home Access App. You can also adjust the sensitivity of loitering detection within the App, with a high sensitivity detection distance of 1 meter and a low sensitivity detection distance of 0.5 meters. The loitering duration can be set to 10 seconds, 20 seconds, 30 seconds, or 60 seconds.
Mechanical electronic mortise: refers to a mortise equipped with an external motor and electronic detection function. With the assistant bolt triggered, and when it detects that the door lock is in the closed state, the external motor will engage the dead bolt to complete the locking action.
10 seconds: data sources from internal testing data.
3 months: this is internal test data; actual duration may vary with usage frequency.
Other range: the included installation kit is suitable for doors with the mentioned thickness. For doors outside this range, please contact authorized Philips smart lock consumer care centers or designated offline dealers.
The digital keypad shown in the product photos may differ from the actual display. Please refer to the digital keypad's appearance during actual use.