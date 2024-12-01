2 year warranty
DDL702FACBW/97
Palm vein unlocking
Discover the easy palm vein unlock with a simple scan! Philips DDL702-MVP-17HWS employs palm vein recognition, effortlessly unlocking as you raise your palm. Enjoy the convenience of touch-free, spatial sensing door access for your family.
Palm vein recognition
Remote video intercom
Radar motion detection
4-inch LCD display
With 70mm door backset
A simple palm scan instantly opens the door as you approach. Palm vein recognition utilizes near-infrared light absorption of hemoglobin present in flowing blood to capture precise images, enabling secure unlocking through palm vein comparison. With live recognition, it's precise, secure, and offers touch-free advantages, overcoming shallow fingerprint and dry finger concerns. Suitable for the entire family.
Once connected to the network and paired with the Home Access App*, the DDL702-MVP-17HWS sends doorbell messages, access records, and lock anomaly alerts directly to your phone through pop-up notifications. This allows you to effortlessly monitor the status of your front door anytime, anywhere, ensuring peace of mind and security.
When a visitor rings the doorbell, the lock sends a quick notification to your App. Click to accept the call, engage in a seamless two-way audio chat, and check your doorway remotely. The visual door viewer auto-captures photos or videos when the doorbell rings. Even if you miss the call, you can always review visitor logs at any time through the message history.
Reviews
App: the DDL702-MVP-17HWS works with Home Access App.
Cloud storage: only users who have subscribed to the cloud storage service can access historical recorded videos. Otherwise, users will only be able to view high-definition snapshots.
1-meter: the radar sensor detects up to 1 meter. The default setting for loitering alert is off but can be activated via the Home Access App. Adjust loitering detection sensitivity in the program: high sensitivity at 1 meter, low sensitivity at 0.5 meters. The loitering duration can be set to 10 seconds, 20 seconds, 30 seconds, or 60 seconds.
Mechanical electronic mortise: refers to a mortise features an external motor and electronic detection. When triggered by the assistant bolt and detecting the door lock in the closed state, the external motor engages the deadbolt, completing the locking action.
10 seconds: data sources from internal testing data.
3 months: this is internal test data; actual duration may vary with usage frequency.
Other range: the included installation kit is suitable for doors with the mentioned thickness. For doors outside this range, please contact authorized Philips smart lock consumer care centers or designated offline dealers.
Real voice navigation: defaults to English but can be easily switched to other languages via the lock's settings.