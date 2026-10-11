2 year warranty
New
DDL710MEFCKW
DDL710M-11HWS
Minimalist low-profile design
The DDL710M-11HWS features a sleek embedded design and multiple biometric unlocking options. Use your fingerprint, face, or palm vein for secure, effortless entry every day.
Palm vein recognition
3D facial recognition
Remote video intercom
Motion-triggered capture
As users approach within 1 meter* of the door, the system automatically activates facial recognition for contactless entry. It performs reliably in low-light and backlit conditions. Liveness detection prevents photo and video spoofing, ensuring secure and effortless access.
When the hand is placed within 8–25 cm* of the detection area, the system recognizes palm vein patterns and enables instant unlocking. Powered by liveness detection, it ensures secure contactless entry for users of all ages, including those with worn or less distinct fingerprints.
When a visitor presses the doorbell, a notification is sent to the Home Access App, enabling real-time intercom with a single tap. If the call is not answered, the system captures photos or records video of the visitor and stores them in the event history.
Reviews
8–25 cm: laboratory tests confirm this is the effective distance for palm vein recognition.
1 meter: the radar sensor has a maximum detection range of 1 meter. The lingering alert is disabled by default and can be enabled via the Home Access App. Sensitivity can be adjusted in the Home Access App, with high sensitivity covering up to 1 meter and low sensitivity up to 0.5 meter. Lingering duration can be set to 10, 20, 30, or 60 seconds.
Electronic sensor mortise: a mortise with electronic detection capabilities that triggers alerts in case of latch issues.
Prolonged door-open status: if the door is not closed within 10 seconds after unlocking, the lock will issue a voice prompt: “Door has not closed”. This feature works only with the electronic sensor mortise.
Arming status: is only available with a mechanical mortise equipped with a detection switch.
3 months: this is internal test data; actual battery life may vary with usage frequency.
Other range: the included installation kit is suitable for doors with the mentioned thickness. For doors outside this range, please contact authorized consumer care centers or designated offline dealers.
Latch shape: the latch shape may differ from that shown in the product images. Please refer to the actual mortise and latch configuration of the product in use.