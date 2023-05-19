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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

USB to Micro USB cable

DLC5204U/00

1

| (1) Review

Premium braided USB-A to Micro Cable

Works with your existing USB wall or auto charger with USB Micro socket. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have!

See all benefits

Premium braided USB-A to Micro Cable

  • Sync and Charge

  • 1,2 m

  • Black braided cable

Flexible and tough braided cable design

Supports USB 2.0 data transfer

Supports USB 2.0 high speed 480Mbps data transfer rate

Stress tested over 10000 times

Stress tested charging cable over 10000 times for tough use

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

19/05/2023

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

Charging ampair not good

Charging ampair is not good I trusted your name but lost my money

Cons

Charging ampair is not good

This review was made for DLC5204U USB to Micro USB cable

Date of Use 2023-04-19

This review was made for DLC5204U USB to Micro USB cable

Date of Use 2023-04-19

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