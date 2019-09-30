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2 year warranty

All series

        Discontinued

        USB wall charger

        DLP1302NB/40

        Dual USB wall charger

        Charge cell phone and tablet in full speed at the same time to gain back max power in short time. Smart Protection to prevent damaging your valuable device. Total 3.1A max output.

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        With over current & short circuit protection.

        Dual USB wall charger

        • 2 USB chaging ports

        2.1A full speed charge 2 cell phone or 1 tablet at same time

        5V/2.1 A fast charging to charge 2 cell phone in full speed or 1 tablet in full speed

        3.1A full speed charge 1 cell phone & 1 tablet at same time

        5V/3.1A fast charging to charge 1 cell phone in full speed and 1 tablet in full speed

        Smart protection against overheat, overvoltage & overcurrent

        Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

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