2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP1302NB/40
Dual USB wall charger
Charge cell phone and tablet in full speed at the same time to gain back max power in short time. Smart Protection to prevent damaging your valuable device. Total 3.1A max output.
2 USB chaging ports
5V/2.1 A fast charging to charge 2 cell phone in full speed or 1 tablet in full speed
5V/3.1A fast charging to charge 1 cell phone in full speed and 1 tablet in full speed
Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent
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