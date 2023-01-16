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2 year warranty

All series

  • Powerful power bank
  • Powerful power bank
  • Powerful power bank
  • Powerful power bank
  • Powerful power bank
  • Powerful power bank

USB power bank

DLP1930CW/00

Powerful power bank

Have power wherever and whenever you need it 30,000 mAh big capacity for up to more than 1 full charge. 3 USB ports with USB-A and USB-C. Fast charge your device with USB-C PD3.0 Max 20W or USB-A port with QC3/0 Max 18W output.

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with a portable back-up power pack

Powerful power bank

  • 30000mAh

  • USB A & USB C charging ports

  • QC 3.0 and PD

  • White

LCD display for power indication

LCD display for power indication

Charging using USB-C Programmable Power Supply (PPS)

PPS (Programmable Power Supply) is a standard for fast charging technology for USB-C devices. This technology adjusts the voltage and current in real-time, depending on a device's charging status, feeding it with maximum power. A smart way to safely reduce charging time.

Smart protection against overheat, overvoltage & overcurrent

Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

Technical Specifications

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