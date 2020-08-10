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2 year warranty

All series

  • Packaging photograph
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

SSD

FM01SS050P/00

Easy to use, plug and play!

Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device. Philips SSD makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.

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Swap files in a flash!

Easy to use, plug and play!

  • 1 TB

  • Solid State Drive

Protective integrated cap for your convenience

Never lose your cap again! The protective cap is integrated in the product design, so it will always stay attached to the USB stick. To bring it into use, you only have to turn the cap backwards, plug the stick in and play.

File synchronization between complete PC and UFD

With file synchronization of all the files on your PC, it is possible to access and work with your documents anywhere with just a few mouse clicks.

Easy opening and user friendly packaging

The markings and perforations on the packaging show you the best way to open your packaging and get quickly access to your USB stick without hassle.

Technical Specifications

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