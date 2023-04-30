2 year warranty
FM16FD05E/00
Small, light, for use anywhere
Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device.The colorful Philips USB flash drive Vivid edition makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.
16GB
Vivid Edition 2.0
3-pack
High-speed data transfer rates significantly cut annoying waiting time when you're copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.
An appealing LED indicator shows you the drive is properly connected and working, and pulsates faster when copying files to or from its memory.
Pick your trendy color; canary yellow, jelly pink, ultraviolet purple, absinthe green, electric blue or sunrise orange to pimp up your daily pursuits of storing and sharing your data and hike up the fun factor