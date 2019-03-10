2 year warranty
Discontinued
Great espresso and the taste of filter coffee
In the mood for your morning coffee, or up for a strong espresso? The unique CoffeeSwitch allows you to swap from espresso to the taste of filter coffee for those who like filter coffee, both from fresh beans, at the flip of a lever.
6 Beverages
Integrated milk carafe
Silver
Our grinders are 100% pure ceramic: extremely hard and precise, so you can enjoy fresh aromatic coffee, for at least 20.000 cups.
Enjoy a wide variety of drinks to suit any occasion. Whether you crave for an espresso, a cofffee or a milk based recipe, your Super-automatic machine delivers a perfect in-cup result with no hassle and in no time!
The adjustable spout on our espresso machines will fit every cup and thus prevents the coffee splashing or cooling down while pouring in your cup. This way your espresso is always served at the right temperature while maintaining a clean machine.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Faraazmh
10/03/2019
مصر
Loving the machine so far :-)
I bought this machine today and so far I absolutely love it and am loving every cup and type of coffee this machine makes. The best thing is no matter the coffee option you choose this machine brews it perfectly and the taste is truly enjoyable. Plus the price was great here in RSA. Thanks for a great product. Faraaz, Durban, South Africa.
Pros
Easy to operate and splendid taste of coffee brewed.
Cons
No cancel operation button or maybe i just havent found it as yet.....will keep searching.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4000 Series HD8847/11 Super-automatic espresso machine
Date of Use 2019-02-10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4000 Series HD8847/11 Super-automatic espresso machine
Date of Use 2019-02-10