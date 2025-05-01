2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP4674/00
Everyday the frizz-free, shiny style you desire
Say hello to smooth shiny hair on a daily basis. The SalonAirstylist Ion 1000W combines ionic technology, four styling attachments and professional power to banish frizz forever
1000W
Ceramic
4 attachments
This airstyler has a 1000W heater that creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power.
Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.
This easy to use airstyler is both a styling brush and curler in one. The bristles retract into the brush at the touch of a button, so you can easily slide the styler out of your hair. What's left is a beautiful bouncy curl.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
Hikari55
01/05/2025
مصر
My mother's favorite
My mom had this years ago , it was her favorite... She used to style her hair and ours with it , I remember it as a part of our childhood It stayed years with us even after mom bought others this one was still her favorite, Sadly it broke years ago And now they no longer make it
This review was made for HP4674/00 Airstyler
Date of Use 2023-05-01
This review was made for HP4674/00 Airstyler
Date of Use 2023-05-01