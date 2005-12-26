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Discontinued

SalonDry ProHairdryer

HP4891/00

The dryer hairdressers would use at home

Want to dry your hair like the professionals? The SalonPro – with 2100W of superior drying power – is the hairdryer you need if you’re looking to recreate that salon style blow dry.

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SalonPro

The dryer hairdressers would use at home

  • 2100W

  • IonBoost

  • Ceramic diffuser

9 flexible speed & temperature settings for maximum control

9 flexible speed & temperature settings for maximum control

The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Nine different settings ensure maximum control for precise and tailored styling.

Professional 2100W for perfect salon results

Professional 2100W for perfect salon results

This 2100W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

Ceramic volume diffuser for additional protection and volume

The volume diffuser dries hair quickly and evenly to minimise frizz and add volume. The diffuser is coated in high quality ceramic. This helps to protect the hair and adds softness and shine, making it perfect for creating healthy looking curls and bouncy styles.

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