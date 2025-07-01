2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
HP6379/00
Discontinued
Is it safe to use a shaving foil on my entire body?
I have a nickel allergy. Can I use my Philips hair removal product?
Should I use my Philips epilator or lady shaver on wet or dry skin?
How do I clean my Philips Bikini Trimmer
How do I use the eyebrow comb of my bikini trimmer?
How do I know that my Philips bikini trimmer is charging?
How do I use my Philips Bikini Trimmer?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair