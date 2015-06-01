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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Single Product Shot

Discontinued

Airstyler

HP8650/00

Create styles with care

What hair style do you want today? The Salon Airstylist has three versatile styling attachments and 650W of power so you can get creative with your hair styles

See all benefits

Create your own style with the Salon Airstylist

Create styles with care

  • 3 styling attachments

  • 3 heat settings

650W for beautiful results

650W for beautiful results

This airstyler has a low level 650W heater for gentle yet effective drying and styling.

Compact design for easy handling

Compact design for easy handling

Compact and ergonomic, this styler benefits from a clever modern design. This results in a styler that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.

Three flexible settings for more control

Three flexible settings for more control

The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.

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