2 year warranty
Discontinued
Perfectly fine results twice as fast
ProBlend Crush technology turns toughest ingredients into finest smoothies twice as fast. Our unique 4-star blades in combination with our efficiently designed 800 W motor crush ice and big pieces to perfection.
ProBlend Crush Technology
You enjoy a 2-year worldwide warranty on our blenders – which is our guarantee of long-lasting quality and operation.
Powerful but energy efficient 800 W motor for balancing power efficiency and perfect blending results. Designed to maximize the performance of the ProBlend Crush technology.
ProBlend Crush technology turns toughest ingredients into finest smoothies twice as fast. Our unique 4-star blades in combination with our efficiently designed 800 W motor crush ice and big pieces to perfection.
4.9
of 5
46
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Crusher
02/12/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great piece of kit
It takes a while getting used to it, but it's very useful. Great for multiple uses, from whisking to ice crushing for a nice mojito.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 5000 HR2228/91 Blender Core
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 5000 HR2228/91 Blender Core
Niurzga
15/11/2022
United Kingdom
Very impressed
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Really liked Glass container, nice design, suitable for every kitchen. Very easy to use! My daughter 12 years is doing fresh fruits cocktails every day!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 5000 HR2228/91 Blender Core
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 5000 HR2228/91 Blender Core
Gommer
14/11/2022
United Kingdom
Sturdy, powerful, easy to clean
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] The blender is very easy to use and and clean. The glass jug is sturdy and feels well made compared to plastic counterparts. The suction cups provide a solid base with no noticeable movement from the fixed position.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 5000 HR2228/91 Blender Core
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 5000 HR2228/91 Blender Core