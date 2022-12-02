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2 year warranty

All series

  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast

Discontinued

Series 5000Blender Core

HR2224/00

4.9

| (46) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Perfectly fine results twice as fast

ProBlend Crush technology turns toughest ingredients into finest smoothies twice as fast. Our unique 4-star blades in combination with our efficiently designed 800 W motor crush ice and big pieces to perfection.

See all benefits

Thanks to powerful ProBlend Crush Technology

Perfectly fine results twice as fast

  • ProBlend Crush Technology

2-year worldwide warranty

2-year worldwide warranty

You enjoy a 2-year worldwide warranty on our blenders – which is our guarantee of long-lasting quality and operation.

Powerful, yet energy efficient 800 W motor

Powerful, yet energy efficient 800 W motor

Powerful but energy efficient 800 W motor for balancing power efficiency and perfect blending results. Designed to maximize the performance of the ProBlend Crush technology.

Perfectly crushed ice and tough ingredients, 2x faster

Perfectly crushed ice and tough ingredients, 2x faster

ProBlend Crush technology turns toughest ingredients into finest smoothies twice as fast. Our unique 4-star blades in combination with our efficiently designed 800 W motor crush ice and big pieces to perfection.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.9

of 5

46

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

02/12/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great piece of kit

It takes a while getting used to it, but it's very useful. Great for multiple uses, from whisking to ice crushing for a nice mojito.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 5000 HR2228/91 Blender Core

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 5000 HR2228/91 Blender Core

15/11/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very impressed

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Really liked Glass container, nice design, suitable for every kitchen. Very easy to use! My daughter 12 years is doing fresh fruits cocktails every day!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 5000 HR2228/91 Blender Core

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 5000 HR2228/91 Blender Core

14/11/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Sturdy, powerful, easy to clean

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] The blender is very easy to use and and clean. The glass jug is sturdy and feels well made compared to plastic counterparts. The suction cups provide a solid base with no noticeable movement from the fixed position.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 5000 HR2228/91 Blender Core

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 5000 HR2228/91 Blender Core

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