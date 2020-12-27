2 year warranty
Discontinued
LR03P16B/59
Powers all high-energy consuming devices
Your electronic products today, like electronic toys and portable audio, are more thirsty for power than ever. Keep them running longer, with Power Alkaline Philips batteries.
AAA
Alkaline
Universal language-free symbols on the packaging explain how and where the battery can or should be used.
These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium, Mercury and Lead.
To contribute to the environment and human health, use our reverse logistics partner Green Eletron to dispose of batteries in a responsible manner. See the website https://www.greeneletron.org.br/pilhas for information on collection points.
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To contribute to the environment and human health, use our reverse logistics partner Green Eletron to dispose of batteries in a responsible manner. See the website https://www.greeneletron.org.br/pilhas for information on collection points.