2 year warranty
Discontinued
All-in-one trimmer
Try out a new look, any day of the week, with this durable all-in-one trimmer. 6 quality tools allow you to easily create the exact facial style you want.
6 tools
Self-sharpening steel blades
Up to 60 min run time
Rinseable attachments
The self-sharpening steel blades on this trimmer for face and body are reinforced with iron and tempered for maximum strength. This results in blades that stay as sharp as day 1. No rusting. No blade oil needed.
This all-in-one trimmer conveniently trims and styles your facial hair.
Use the trimmer without a comb to get clean, sharp lines around the edges of your beard and neck. The trimmer's shelf-sharpening blades remain as sharp as day 1, even after 3 years of use.
Awards
4.4
of 5
237
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
el non
13/04/2022
مصر
small and light
i got this one as a replacment to my old machine as it stop working due too damage part
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 MG3710/15 6-in-1, Face
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 MG3710/15 6-in-1, Face
Noor Ahmed
18/10/2026
Saudi Arabia
Verified buyer
Al goods
The Philips 3000 Series is a popular, budget-friendly entry-level beard trimmer designed for hassle-free daily maintenance. It focuses on the core necessities: precision, long battery life, and low maintenance. This my best choice.
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3930/15 7 in 1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-09-01
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3930/15 7 in 1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-09-01
vicky67257
14/01/2024
Saudi Arabia
Verified buyer
quality product , easy and comfortable to used
because of good quality and found very comfortable i highly recommend
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 MG3710/33 6-in-1, Face
Date of Use 2022-12-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 MG3710/33 6-in-1, Face
Date of Use 2022-12-14