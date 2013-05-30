2 year warranty
Discontinued
Helps settle your baby, especially at night*
The handy collection SCD271/00 by Philips Avent including 4 Classic feeding bottles (2x 4oz and 2x 9oz), a bottle and nipple brush, and a white translucent pacifier 0-6 months.
Classic
Five different nipple flow rates are available.
This product contains 0% BPA
Specially curved brush head and molded handle-tip reach the corners of all types of bottles, nipples and feeding equipment for thorough cleaning.
4.4
of 5
9
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
poppet44
30/05/2013
United Kingdom
Philips AVENT Gift Set Natural Beginnings SCD236/00 Classic
Excellent value for money. Kit contains all you need to cleanse and feed little one. Very easy to use and quality of the whole package is outstanding. Really happy with purchase, used for 10months now, cannot fault. Definate recommend!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Gift Set SCD236/00 Natural Beginnings
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Gift Set SCD236/00 Natural Beginnings
vic77
23/07/2012
United Kingdom
excellent!!
great design lovely shaped bottles easy to handle, anti colic system which is great, good size teats my baby loves them, easy to feed
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD234/07 Newborn Starter Set
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD234/07 Newborn Starter Set
clauddoa
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
veryy happy
i like all the products from philips avent because my daughter is really sensitive and she didn't had any problems since i'm using philipd avent
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD234/07 Newborn Starter Set
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD234/07 Newborn Starter Set
A clinical study showed that at two weeks of age, babies showed less fussing than babies fed with another bottle. (Study conducted by the Institute of Child Health, London. 2008.)
A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.