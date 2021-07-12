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Philips AventBreast pads

SCF254/61

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Ultra comfort and confidence

The Philips Avent disposable breast pads help to support your breast feeding journey. Honeycomed texture, ultra thin ultra absorbent core and leak proof & breathable design, make you feel dry and comortable day and night.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Ultra comfort and confidence

  • Disposable breast pads

Honeycomb top sheet

Honeycomb top sheet

Honeycomb top sheet is soft and comfortable against your skin.

Ultra absorbent material and triple layered core design

Ultra absorbent material and triple layered core design

Ultra absorbent core helps to trap moisture and keep skin dry day and night.

Leak proof and breathable outer layer

Out layer provides leak proof effect to keep clothes dry, yet gives breathable feeling.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

12/07/2021

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

Great product!

These pads are quite absorbent and soft on the skin. They don’t feel rough or chafe an already sensitive area. They are quite handy to carry and dont get bunched up in the bra and true to their claim of being leak proof. Will definitely recommend this to everyone!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF254/61 Breast pads

Date of Use 2021-06-11

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF254/61 Breast pads

Date of Use 2021-06-11

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 