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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

AventToddler Cup

SCF602/42

Easy transition from bottle to cup

Avent Magic is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken, thrown in the air or left on its side, and yet easy to drink from. The spouts with valves also fit the Feeding Bottles so they become spill-proof too.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Non-spill, easy-sip

Easy transition from bottle to cup

  • 260ml

  • 12m+ Toddler Spout

  • With handles

Patented magic valve controls flow to avoid spillage

Patented magic valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down

Hard spout, ideal for teething babies

Measurement scale on the cup

Measurement scale on the cup

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 