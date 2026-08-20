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  • The Freddie
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RetroIndoor over-ear headphones

SHP9500CY/00

4.5

| (6) Reviews | 83% recommend this product

The Freddie

Ooh, they’re your best friend! Give the music you love the sound it deserves with these classic-looking, open-back wired headphones. Built for home listening, they boast audiophile-grade tuning, groovy retro style, and modern comfort.

See all benefits

The Freddie

  • Retro design, sparkling soun

  • Wired open-back headphones

  • Angled 50 mm drivers

  • Comfy for long listening

Looks from back then, sound from now

Looks from back then, sound from now

Leather trousers, your best shirt, and the retro 70s look of these over-ear headphones! Whether you’re rocking out to vinyl from back in the day or streaming the latest single drop, it’s time to kick back and get into the warm, authentic sound.

Open-back, over-ear headphones. Get closer to your music

Open-back, over-ear headphones. Get closer to your music

The open-back design lets you feel the soul of your music. With no enclosure trapping the sound, you’ll be treated to an immersive, spacious performance that separates voices and instruments so you can enjoy the full impact of every note. It’s like being in the studio with your favorite band.

Angled 50 mm neodymium drivers. Authentic hi-fi sound

Angled 50 mm neodymium drivers. Authentic hi-fi sound

The neodymium drivers are engineered to tilt at 15 degrees, fitting the natural geometry of your ear so you hear every frequency with optimal accuracy. You get sparkling highs, controlled lows, and a midrange that’s lush and natural. Perfect for any music you care to throw at them.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

6

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

3
2
1

20/08/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Highs and lows very good

Very good headphones. Sound quality is there, from bottom to top. Some writers complained about no bass, believe me, the bass is there but maybe not there depending on the amp or i-phone/ipad; iTunes are lousy sound files. I use an equalizer and the bass will shake your head. The highs are there, crisp and good quality. With the phones on your head and no music, you can hear all the background noise clearly, that means they are safe.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones

Date of Use 2026-08-20

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones

Date of Use 2026-08-20

03/01/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A great pair of balanced, stylish headphones

This is my first time trying open back headphones and I have found that I quite like the more spacious sound stage that they provide. Being open back, you are also much more aware of your surroundings as the sound is able to leak through the back panels of the earcups but this is also what provides the more spacious sound signature of open back headphones. The Philips Century headphones are very light and comfortable to wear. The fabric on the ear cushions is soft and non abrasive to my skin and the headband provides ample support. The "retro 70s" look I find quite simple but yet stylish at the same time. They feature a simple black frame with slightly brown earcups and headband. They feature 50mm angled drivers which follow the shape of your ear in order to deliver a nice, balanced audio output. They have nice clean highs, balanced mids but some may find them lacking slightly on the bass side of things. Personally I quite like them but thought I would mention it. The box and packing materials are made entirely out of cardboard which is a nice environmentally conscious choice. Inside the box, the headphones come with a 3m long 3.5mm to 3.5mm audio jack cable alongside a female 3.5mm to male 6.3mm jack adaptor. Overall a really great pair of headphones

Pros

Comfortable, Light, Balanced

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones

Date of Use 2024-12-03

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones

Date of Use 2024-12-03

10/11/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

great fit, sound good

Hi, I’ve been using this Philips freddie headset mostly with my computer at home. The sound’s really clear and open, you can catch little details in the music and it’s got a nice balance between bass and highs. The design looks nice too, kind of simple but with a cool retro vibe.. Comfort-wise: no complaints, the sides adjust well and the ear pads are soft enough that I can wear them for hours while working or watching stuff without any pressure on my head(my old headset used to hurt after like an hour but this one’s fine for several ^^). The cable’s pretty long which makes it great for desk use.. I used the adapter (who was given with) to plug it in and it worked straight away. I don’t think it’s the best option if you plan to use it in public spaces but for studying or working from home, it does the job very well. The price is a bit high so make sure to buy from the right retailer bc some charge more than others

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones

Date of Use 2025-10-10

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones

Date of Use 2025-10-10

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